BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. Ralph F. Smith, 92, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Ralph was born on January 31, 1927, to the late Dewey E. and Ethel (Harr) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Luther Smith; sister-in-law, Sylvia Murray Smith; and brother-in-law, J.C. Holt Jr. Upon graduation from Blountville High School in 1946, he was employed in the office of Clinchfield (CSX) Railroad until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Cassidy United Methodist Church. Left to cherish his memory is a sister, Kathleen Holt; nephew, Steve Holt; niece, Alana (David) Weaver; nephew, Jerry (Debbie) Smith; great-niece, Emily (Scott) Butcher; great-niece, Carey Lea (Bob) Lewis; and aunt, Violet Adams. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tom Hancock officiating. A committal service will be held at Gunnings cemetery following the funeral service. Pallbearers will be friends and family. The family requests no food, only your presence and prayers. Flowers or a memorial to the church of your choice will be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the Smith family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Smith family.
