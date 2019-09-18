The gates of heaven opened on September 16, 2019, to welcome Mildred G. "Gerry" Smith, age 89, of Bristol, Va. Mrs. Smith was born in Pike County, Ky., a daughter to the late Kern Bishop and Buena Justice Bishop Adams. Gerry taught quilting and sewing classes at the Bristol Slater Center for over 25 years and was a member of Mclver Memorial Presbyterian Church for over 65 years where she served as treasurer for many of those years. Gerry was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Ellen Moretz and her brother, Billy G. Bishop. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Robert L. Smith; son, Steve Smith and wife, Karen, of Bristol Tenn.; grandchildren, Jason Moretz and wife, Catey, of Roanoke, Va., Kara Campbell of Roanoke, Va., and Shawn Dixon of Alexandria, Va.; sister, Aderine Justice of Lexington, Ky.; sister-in law, Ethel Bishop of Georgetown, Ky.; and three loving great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the entire Staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park for the wonderful loving care provided every day. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Entombment at Mt. View Mausoleum will be private. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Ballad Health Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.