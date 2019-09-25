ABINGDON, Va. Mary JoAnn Smith, 86, passed away September 24, 2019, at Bristol Rehab and Memory Care in Bristol, Va. Ms. Smith was born on November 11, 1932, to the late Kermit and Thelma Snyder Van Huss, in Alvarado, Virginia. Ms. Smith in her spare time loved reading books, crocheting, and above all playing bingo. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Dick Van Huss; and a sister, Lenna McCall. Survivors include son, Mike and wife, Tammy Smith; sister, Shirley Neeley; three grandchildren, Jarrod and wife, Amber Smith, Elliott Smith, and John Morgan Smith; two special great-granddaughters, Harper and Lennox Smith, and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome,com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve Ms. Smith family.