Lawana Faye Arrowood Smith, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Pulaski, Va., a daughter of the late Andrew Arrowood and Thelma Rogers Arrowood Inge. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Figueroa; and brother, James "Buddy" Arrowood. Lawana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a pet lover all of her life and was loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank Smith; daughter, Valorie Denise Thacker; brother, Charles "Butch" Arrowood; stepchildren, Teresa Webb and Robin Lee; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Kay Cunningham; and beloved dog, Frenchie. Per Lawana's wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Animal Shelter of your choosing. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Smith and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawana Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries