Lawana Faye Arrowood Smith, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Pulaski, Va., a daughter of the late Andrew Arrowood and Thelma Rogers Arrowood Inge. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Figueroa; and brother, James "Buddy" Arrowood. Lawana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a pet lover all of her life and was loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank Smith; daughter, Valorie Denise Thacker; brother, Charles "Butch" Arrowood; stepchildren, Teresa Webb and Robin Lee; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Kay Cunningham; and beloved dog, Frenchie. Per Lawana's wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Animal Shelter of your choosing. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Smith and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
FOOTBALL: Heath Miller now enjoying life in retirement
-
Sullivan County businesses reopen in fits and starts
-
Anderson, Cara Everett
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.