Smith, Kimberly Sue

BROADFORD, Va. Kimberly Sue Smith, age 38, passed away on February 16, 2020, at the Tazewell Community Hospital. Kimberly was adventurous and loved to travel. She traveled all over the United States, Canada, Eastern Europe and even to Morocco and the Sahara Desert, where she rode a camel. She also swam with the dolphins in Hawaii. She was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Major in sociology and a Masters degree from Lindsey Wilson College in counseling. She was a registered C.N.A and worked for Virginia Home Health and Hospice. Kimberly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard and Dorothy Taylor; paternal grandparents, Tivis and Ruth Hall Smith; her aunt, Joyce Taylor Mitchell; and her three uncles, L.C. Smith, David Smith, and Howard Smith. She is survived by her mother, Brenda T. Smith and father, Earl C. Smith of Broadford, Va.; three aunts, Evelyn (David) Crabtree, Mildred (Charles) Surber, and Merilyn (Dave) Armstrong; and two uncles, Don (Judy) Smith, and Ed (Girthel) Smith. She had very many loving friendsm Laura, Chandra, Donna, Veronica, Brandon, Russell, Amanda, and Ryan to name a few. She is loved and will be missed by her many friends and cousins. The family would like to thank the Tannersville Fire and Rescue Squad and Tazewell County Rescue Squad for their services. She loved flowers and they will be accepted, but donations may also be made to Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church, 3877 Bluegrass Trail, Broadford, VA 24316. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Melvin Penland, Pastor Donnie Bailey, and Pastor Mike Andrews officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Mount Rose Cemetery Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kimberly Sue Smith family.

Service information

Feb 20
Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
7:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Feb 21
Graveside
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Mount Rose Cemetery
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340
