ATKINS, Va. Shirley Mae Smith Keesee, age 76, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Shirley was born in Smyth County to the late Joe and Evelyn Simms Smith. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Jewel Smith Wagoner and Janell Smith Lindamood; and two brothers, Roger Smith and Billy Smith. Shirley retired in 2019 with 42 years of service from General Dynamics in Marion. She was a loving caring mother, and very devoted to her family. She had a big heart and was the rock for not only her immediate family, but also extended family and friends. She is survived by her special friend and loving companion, David Burgess of Atkins; four children, Bobby Lee Petty, Rhonda Petty, Kenny Petty and wife, Lori, all of Marion, and Pam Petty of Wytheville; grandchildren, Hunter Propst and wife, Katelyn, Keegan and Kristyn Petty, and Lexi and Collin Petty; great- granddaughter, Audree Propst; brother, Joe Smith and wife, Cindy of S.C.; four sisters, Francis Smith McArnis and husband, Mack of Tenn., Mary Lou Smith Dean and husband, Tim, Donna Smith Baldwin and husband, KC, and Sylvia "Sam" Smith and Marty Cale, all of Marion; stepson, Michael Burgess and wife, Jennifer; step grandchildren, Chelsea Gregory, Skylar Burgess, Willow Burgess, and Nora Burgess; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive. Memorial services will be held at 7 p..m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the family of Shirley Smith Keesee.
