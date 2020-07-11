Grady "Red" Dee Smith, age 88, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. The funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
