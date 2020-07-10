Grady "Red" Dee Smith, age 88, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 15, 1932, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Luther B. and Hettie Patrick Smith. Red was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Raytheon. Red attended St. Paul United Methodist Church and was a former member of Valley Pike Presbyterian Church. Red coached South Holston Little League for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Oliver Smith; son, Christopher Smith; brothers, Harold, Claude and Chester Smith; and sisters, Gaynell Hodge and Janie Cullop. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Mary Sue Smith; daughters, Carol Smith Green, and Deena Smith Taylor and husband, Jeff; brother-in-law who was like a son, Doug Oliver and wife, Minako; stepson, Bradley Sorrow and wife, Kris; stepdaughter, Robin Cornelison and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Mark (Beth), Matthew (Abby), Nathan, Katie, Lucas, Megan, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Marley, Nolan, Aaryanna and Anthony; brother, Frank Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: UKGPAR In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Robert King Memorial Fund, c/o St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1665 Allison Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

