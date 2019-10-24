Faye Sproles Smith passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Faye was a former employee of Bristol, Va. social services. She retired after thirty years of service. She was actively involved with several churches, serving as their pianist. She also worked with the nurseries because of her love for children. Along with her parents, Everett and Ardie Brewer Sproles, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gail Smith; her twin brother, Ray Sproles; and her infant son, Bradley Wayne Dutton. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hurd Castlebury and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Grayson, Buddy, Peyton, Noah, Jakson, Jeremy, Colton.; sister-in-law, JoAnne Sproles; brother, Mark Sproles and wife, Michelle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Akard Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the of Mrs. Smith.

