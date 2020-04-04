Dolores "Dee" Smith, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 24, 1936, in Pittsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Louis and Virginia Sheehan Knipling. Dee retired from the Bristol City School System. She was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She touched numerous lives through her involvement with scouting for 56 years. Dee was also a loyal Kentucky basketball fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Smith Sr.; son, Shawn Smith; and grandson, Steven Wayne Smith. Survivors include her children, James Smith Jr. and wife, Jane, Virginia Marie Lekan and husband, Jake, Kevin Smith and wife, Carol, Colleen Parsley, and Wayne Smith; grandchildren, Derik Smith, Tiffany Smith, Ryan Lekan, Lynsi Rice, A.J. Lekan, Lena Lawson, Kimi Smith and Jordan Marsh; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Xavier Knipling; and grandpup, Mary Jane. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, with Father Christopher Hess, Celebrant officiating at Mountain View Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
