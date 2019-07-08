Diana Carol Smith, 73, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Owens Funeral Service from 1 to 2 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon with the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Diana's honor to a favorite charity. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.