Smith, Curtis Edward

Curtis Edward Smith, 76, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home. Born on April 25, 1943, in Russell County, Va., he was the son of the late Curtis and Arlee "Granny" Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenna Lynn Smith; two infant grandsons; brothers, Charlie, Robert, and Giles Smith; sisters, Mary Jackson and Junanita Maxfield. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Bertie Faye Smith; sons, Bobby, Randy and Doug Smith; grandchildren, Angela and Kevin Sheppard; sisters, Delzie Artrip and husband, Frank, Dorena Smith, Patty Honaker, and Gay Keith and husband, Will, all of Lebanon; brothers, Norman Smith and Collier Smith and wife, Garnie, all of Roanoke, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Musick officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service. Share condolences with the Smith family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service and Cremations Services, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
