Cheryl Fillers Booker Smith, age 66, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence. A native of Bristol, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Pete Fillers and Jamie Glover Fillers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Smith; a sister, Doris Perry and the father of her children, Billie Booker. Those left to cherish her memory include three children, Vincent Booker and wife, Jamey, Selina Smith and her fiance', Justin Chapman and Christine Jones and husband, Travis; seven grandchildren, Harlie Cornett, Bianca Benfield, Tessia Smith, Megan Huber, Alex Booker, Akira Jones and Emily Smith; four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Grindstaff, Kamden Seagle, Grayson Cornett and Karrigan Huber; seven siblings, Eddie Fillers, Jimmy Fillers, Timmy Fillers, Donna Booher, Christy Osborne, Megan Shelton and Allison Wright. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A service to honor the life of Cheryl Fillers Booker Smith will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, in the Bluff City Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday prior to the funeral service or at the residence of a son, Vincent Booker at other times. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the Webb-Lady Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be William Shelton, Kevin Wright, David "Gregory" Osborne and Travis Osborne. Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Booker and Akira Jones. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday for the graveside service. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may made donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102-1905. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the family. Office: (423) 538-7131 Obit Line: (423) 543-4917