ABINGDON, Va. Robert "Bobby" Gene Smeltzer, 88, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Cleveland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at the church on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Rick Laney, the Rev. Tom Musselman, and the Rev. Keith Cobb officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Branden Smith, Lucas Smeltzer, Keith Becker, Sam Bralley, Walter Keller, and Bill Hayworth. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Richard McQueen, David George Thomas, and the men of Cleveland Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 18076 Cleveland Church Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the Smeltzer family.
