Smeltzer, Robert "Bobby" Gene

ABINGDON, Va. Robert "Bobby" Gene Smeltzer, 88, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. Robert was the son of the late Robert and Gaynell Musick Smeltzer. Mr. Smeltzer was born on October 31, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Cleveland High School and played on the basketball team where they won the state championship in the 1940's. He worked for the postal service as a rural letter carrier. He was also a devoted member of Cleveland Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder for 42 years. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Smeltzer. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Georgia Smeltzer of Abingdon, Va. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dale Smeltzer and wife, Euna, of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Connie Smith and husband, Steve, of Abingdon, Va.; three brothers, Kenneth Smeltzer and wife, Sylvia, of Bristol, Tenn., Alvin Smeltzer and wife, Betty, of Idaho, and Doug Smeltzer and wife, Barbara, of Idaho; four grandchildren, Amanda Vance and husband, Steve, Branden Smith and wife, Wendy, Katie Moss, Lucas Smeltzer and wife, Alicia; eight great-grandchildren, Derrick Yates, Max Yates, Andy Newman, Brandon Newman, Nicholas Moss, Levi Smeltzer, Makhaia Smith, and Stone Smith; as well as two step great-grandchildren, Ellen Vance and Brian Vance. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Cleveland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at the church on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Rick Laney, the Rev. Tom Musselman, and the Rev. Keith Cobb officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Branden Smith, Lucas Smeltzer, Keith Becker, Sam Bralley, Walter Keller, and Bill Hayworth. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Richard McQueen, David George Thomas, and the men of Cleveland Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 18076 Cleveland Church Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the Smeltzer family.
