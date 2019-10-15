Carlene Yvonne Smallman went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Jasper, Tenn., before moving to Piney Flats, Tenn. as a child. She lived most of her life in the Bluff City where she was a homemaker. Carlene has battled multiple sclerosis since the late 1990's. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (to the grandchildren she was granny). Carlene was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Carlene is preceded in death by her parents, Wilber Herman and Clara Lee Bare. Survivors include husband of 31 years, Freddie Smallman of Bluff City; two sisters, Brenda Hodges of Jonesborough, and Wanda and husband, J.C. Byas, of Jonesborough; one brother, Ron and wife, Linda Bare, of Wears Valley, Tenn.; one son, Rusty Cox of Bluff City; two daughters, Melissa and husband, Ryan Henard, of Bristol, and Tesha Smallman of Bluff City; her grandchildren, Russ and Brooke Cox, Rylan and Dakota Henard, and Jayla Cook; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, very close friends, sister's but not blood, Jolee Ramsey and Michelle Clark. The family would also like to recognize cousins, Mark and Sue Riddle, who were so special to Carlene, and they were to her. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held from 6 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Sunrise Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Henard, Dakota Henard, Rylan Henard, Casey Ramsey, Mark and Sue Riddle. Honorary pall bearers will be the medical staff and hospice workers that have taken care Carlene during her sickness. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
