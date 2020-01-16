James "Tom" Slusher James "Tom" Slusher, 87, of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 15, 2020, at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. Tom was born on November 16, 1932, to the late William and Rachel Slusher in Bristol. Tom was a veteran of the United States Army as a weapons specialist. He was a member of New Destiny Ministry Center and was a deeply religious man. Tom had many different jobs, but his main profession was painting. Tom was a great lover of the outdoors and spent much of his life in nature. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Randy Slusher; brothers, Bill, Bob, Carl, Sam, and George Slusher; and sisters, Sue Guardia, Marie Lanford, and Nancy Collette. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Todd Slusher; daughter, Penny Slusher; sister, Jane Lanford; brother, Don Slusher; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at New Destiny Ministry Center, 385 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jerrod Manning officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter Trent Funeral Home is serving the Slusher family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Slusher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

