James "Tom" Slusher James "Tom" Slusher, 87, of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 15, 2020, at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. Tom was born on November 16, 1932, to the late William and Rachel Slusher in Bristol. Tom was a veteran of the United States Army as a weapons specialist. He was a member of New Destiny Ministry Center and was a deeply religious man. Tom had many different jobs, but his main profession was painting. Tom was a great lover of the outdoors and spent much of his life in nature. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Randy Slusher; brothers, Bill, Bob, Carl, Sam, and George Slusher; and sisters, Sue Guardia, Marie Lanford, and Nancy Collette. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Todd Slusher; daughter, Penny Slusher; sister, Jane Lanford; brother, Don Slusher; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at New Destiny Ministry Center, 385 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jerrod Manning officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter Trent Funeral Home is serving the Slusher family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Cabela’s closing at The Falls
-
Major changes planned for former Studio Brew in downtown Bristol
-
Damascus Diner serves up comfort food to a town on the go
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.