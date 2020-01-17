James "Tom" Slusher James "Tom" Slusher, 87, of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 15, 2020, at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at New Destiny Ministry Center, 385 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jerrod Manning officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter Trent Funeral Home is serving the Slusher family.
Breaking
Slusher, James "Tom"
To plant a tree in memory of James Slusher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.