MEADOWVIEW, Va. The Rev. Samuel Edward Slemp Sr. of Meadowview, Virginia, entered into his eternal home on September 29, 2019, surrounded by his family whom he loved with all his being. He was 79 years old. The committal service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Slemp Family Cemetery, 31001 Ramblewood Drive, Meadowview, VA 24361 with the Rev. Joseph Glen Slemp and Pastor Dan Birchfield officiating. Sons-in-law and grandsons will servce as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedysis Home Health and Caris Hospice for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greenfield Baptist Church's children's charity projects, 30080 Hawthorne Drive, Meadowview, VA 24361. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The Slemp family is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

