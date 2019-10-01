MEADOWVIEW, Va. The Rev. Samuel Edward Slemp Sr. of Meadowview, Virginia, entered into his eternal home on September 29, 2019, surrounded by his family whom he loved with all his being. He was 79 years old. He was born on September 30, 1939, to Joseph Glenn and Cora Collins Slemp in Wise County, Virginia. He married the love of his life, Marquita Elizabeth Meade, on December 18, 1959, whom he faithfully stood by and loved for almost 60 years. He and Marquita first lived in Pound, Virginia, where they raised four children with love and a faith in Christ that they in turn passed on to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This faith echoes through the gratitude they have to God for the many years of marriage and the joys of their family that still continues to grow. Sam was an ordained minister of the Free Will Baptist faith and had ministered and served as pastor to two churches, Ferbie Chapel in Pound, Virginia and Pugh Mountain in Marion, Virginia and was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, VIrginia. As a farmer and retired mine equipment repairman and mechanic, Sam leaves behind a legacy of hard work, diligence, perseverance, and a solid faith to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Glenn Slemp and Cora Collins Slemp; his brother, Lowell Thomas Slemp; and stepfather, C. Stewart Slemp. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marquita Meade Slemp; his children, the Rev. Joseph Glen Slemp and wife, Mitzi, Marianne Slemp Vanover and husband, Gene, the Rev. Samuel Edward Slemp Jr. and wife, Ginger, and Karen Sue Stacy and husband, Les. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Daniel, Drew, Cristina, Ryan, Kaitlin, Sarah, Lydia, and Rebekah; five great-grandchildren, Micah, Sawyer, Evelynn, Levi, and Victoria, as well as many friends and relatives. The funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Joseph Glen Slemp and Pastor Dan Birchfield officiating. The committal service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Slemp Family Cemetery, 31001 Ramblewood Drive, Meadowview, VA 24361. Sons-in-law and grandsons will servce as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home. The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedysis Home Health and Caris Hospice for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greenfield Baptist Church's children's charity projects, 30080 Hawthorne Drive, Meadowview, VA 24361. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The Slemp family is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
