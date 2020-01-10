Ralph Payton Slaughter Jr., 73, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services will immediately follow with Pastor Dave Davis officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, in Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn. Military Rites will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter #40, Bristol, Va. and Shaw Air Force Honor Guard. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy. Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr.Slaughter and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
