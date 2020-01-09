Ralph Payton Slaughter Jr., 73, of Bristol, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bristol, Va. on November 14, 1946, a son of the late Ralph Payton Slaughter Sr. and Blanche Fouch Slaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Verla Ruth White Slaughter. Ralph was a loving and a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was veteran of the United States Air Force having served in Vietnam. He was a truck driver with Cardinal for several years. He was of the Lutheran Faith. Ralph is survived by one son, Ralph Payton Slaughter III and wife, Leah Faye Sharp; stepdaughter, Christie Smith and husband, Frank; four adopted children, Sierra Lester and husband, Cecil, Arielle Slaughter and fianc�, Kyle McPherson, Christopher Slaughter and Shirley Ann Daugherty; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Cross and Richard Ronnick; one brother, Jim Slaughter and wife, Terry; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Shirley Ann Daugherty for all the love and care shown to Ralph during his illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Dave Davis officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn. Military rites will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter #40, Bristol, VA and Shaw Air Force Honor Guard. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy. Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr.Slaughter and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.