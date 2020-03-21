Slagle, Linda Charlene Greer

Linda Charlene Greer Slagle, age 67, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She retired from Johnston Memorial Hospital as the OR Manager after serving in various capacities for over 40 years. She will be remembered as a devoted caretaker to her family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Greer and Gurtha Payne Greer. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Harry K. "Buddy" Slagle; daughter, C'je Slagle Rhea and husband, Adam, of Abingdon; and four grandchildren, Hunter Atkins, Jewel Raines, Bryan Snead, and Lewis Snead. A private graveside service will be held at Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Michael Rhea officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Linda Charlene Greer Slagle is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
