Patricia Jane "Patty" Skeen passed away recently at her home, on the family farm in Rosedale. Patty was born on July 16, 1944, the oldest of four children of the late James Taylor and Lucille Howard Skeen. Patty attended VPI, as she always referred to it, at a time when female students were such a minority, they all lived in one dormitory. She graduated in 1967 and remained a loyal Hokie fan all her life. After a short time as a schoolteacher, Patty began a career in the computer industry, which was in the early stages of development. Independent, intelligent, and always open to a new adventure, Patty lived and worked in a number of cities on both the east coast and in the West. She had a particular fondness for New Mexico and the Southwest. After her retirement, she move home to the Skeen family farm in Rosedale where she enjoyed and valued her family, friends and neighbors. Patty actively advocated for several causes in which she strongly believed in. She loved all animals, particularly her beloved cats. She worked to protect the environment and planted dozens of trees on the farm. She was a very proud Democrat. Patty loved her family fiercely and holds a special place in the heart of each of her siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children. Survivors include her sister, Sandy Spengeman and husband, Don; brothers, Jimmy Skeen and Mike Skeen and wife, Lois; nephews, Jeremy Spengeman and wife, Jennifer and Justin Spengeman; nieces, Sara Barnes and husband, Ed, Susan Spengeman, Michelle Ball and husband, Brian, and Kelly Carper and husband, John, and five very special great nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the Elk Garden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be private. The family will also receive friends at the Skeen family home in Rosedale on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elk Garden School Community Ministry where Patty was a loyal volunteer or to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Skeen family.
