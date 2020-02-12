Skaggs, Harold Gene

Harold Gene Skaggs, 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, full obituary and service information to follow on Friday, February 14, 2020. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the Skaggs family via www.morrisbaker.com. Arrangements by Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Skaggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments