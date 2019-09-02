ABINGDON, Va. Kathy Faye Gobble Singleton, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Kathy was a Burger King employee for 31 years and attended Mt. Calvary Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther Clarence and Thelma Horne Gobble and brother, Robert Eugene "Red" Gobble. Kathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kermett Singleton; two sons, Kermit "Punkin" Singleton, and Clarence "Peanut" (Megan) Singleton, both of Abingdon, Va.; daughters, Carolyn (Prosser) Williams of Piney Flats, Tenn., Lois Whitaker and boyfriend, Ernie Roark of Damascus, Va., Sylvia (Eddie) Cross of Abingdon, Va., and Ashlee (Jeff) Stiltner of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Billy Dean (Dorothy) Gobble of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Ruby (David) Sullins of Abingdon, Va.; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Kirby Miller and Paul Price officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Kermit Singleton, Clarence Singleton, Eddie Cross, Ernie Roark, Nicky Cross, and Paul Sykes serving as pallbearers. Ronnie Whitaker III and Prosser Williams will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Kathy Faye Gobble Singleton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments