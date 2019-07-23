MARION, Va. Ralph "Wayne" Sims, age 53, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn. Wayne was crazy about his family loved his grandbabies and enjoyed watching their sporting activities. Every morning he'd go get Brenda a "pop" and return an hour and a half later, having been with his brother Arnold at Walmart. He loved those visits. Wayne loved to hunt, fish, and talk to anybody. His sense of humor and happy smile will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Maxwell and Myrtle Kate Sims; and siblings, Violet Brown, Rene Hackwell, Ronnie Sims, and Ralph Sims Jr. Wayne is survived by his wife, Brenda Guy Sims; daughter, Brandi Martinez and husband, Fredy; sons, Jeremy "Opie" Sims and special friend, Stephanie Miller, all of Marion, Va., and Travis Sims of Wytheville, Va.; sisters, Sheila "Sissy" Garcia of Marion, Va., Teenie and Steve Brooks of Roy, Utah, Wanda Whittle of Chilhowie, Va., and Tammy Chadwick and husband, Ron; brothers, Sonny Sims and wife, Peggy, all of Ogden, Utah, Ricky Sims and wife, Suzanne of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., and Arnold and LeAnn Sims of Marion, Va.; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Charity, Lexi, Bethanea, Bailey, Luis, A.J., Paislee, and Hadlee; great-grandson, Joseph; several nieces and nephews; and Wayne's service dog and best 4-legged friend, Chance. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Ricky Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, in Marion, Va. The family will receive friends, Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Ralph Wayne Sims, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Wayne has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.