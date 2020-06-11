Kieth Sims, 58, Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME.

