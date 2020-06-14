KINGSPORT, Tenn. After a lifelong battle with diabetes, Kieth Sims, 58, was called home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Apostolic Lighthouse, 145 Shipp Springs Road, Kingsport, Tenn., from 4 until 7 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tenn. There will be ushers at the gate to direct you. Pallbearers will be Aaron Sims, Dustin Sims, Aaron Hammons, Ben Christian, Gary Quillen, and Jeff Truelove. Online condolences may be made to the Sims family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, Va. is honored to serve the family of Kieth Sims.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Barter bringing live theater to Moonlite Drive-in
-
Watch Now: Woman, 37, recovering from stroke she had two weeks after giving birth
-
Man charged in fatal Bristol stabbing said he thought he used a pencil
-
Social media post leads to Abingdon police chief’s retirement
-
Bites of Bristol: Lebanon Bonanza is last one in region
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.