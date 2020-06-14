KINGSPORT, Tenn. After a lifelong battle with diabetes, Kieth Sims, 58, was called home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Apostolic Lighthouse, 145 Shipp Springs Road, Kingsport, Tenn., from 4 until 7 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tenn. There will be ushers at the gate to direct you. Pallbearers will be Aaron Sims, Dustin Sims, Aaron Hammons, Ben Christian, Gary Quillen, and Jeff Truelove. Online condolences may be made to the Sims family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, Va. is honored to serve the family of Kieth Sims.

