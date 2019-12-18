RURAL RETREAT, Va. Caitlyn Brook Simons, age 28, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Caitlyn was a beloved daughter and mother who enjoyed drawing. She loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and camping. She was a cheerleader one day and a hunter the next. Survivors include, her mother, Heather Simons and husband, Michael Sage; father, Billy Lee Simons and wife, Rhonda Lee Simons; her children, Remiyah Rose Simons, Keiffer Allen Crook; brother, Joshua Paul Simons; sister, Shannon Elizabeth Simons; brother, Zachary Kyle Simons; brother, Joshua Alan Thomas; grandmother, Lee Greenway. She is survived by several other loving family members. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Jacob Vanover officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to services and following services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Simons family.
