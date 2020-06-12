Simmons, Ronald H.

Ronald H. Simmons, 84, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1936 to Harry and Perle Simmons. He attended the Training School on the Memphis State campus and graduated from CBHS in 1954. Tight after high school, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and later traded to the Detroit Tigers. Ron worked for the Memphis Corp of Engineers sounding the Mississippi River, and then served in the United States Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base for four years. After his discharge, he worked at John Gaston Hospital where he met and married Marqueta Evans Simmons. After graduating in 1970 with an engineering degree from Memphis State University, he worked for 30 years for Electrolux in Bristol, Virginia where he was the Quality Control Manager. Ron served as a Gideon and was ordained as a Deacon at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. He also served as a deacon at both Indian Springs Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tenn. and Liberty Baptist in Bristol, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Perle Simmons from Memphis, Tenn., and his wife, Marqueta Evans Simmons of Bristol, Tenn. A loving husband and father, he is survived by daughters, Susan Simmons, Memphis, Tenn., and Sharon Simmons Ammann (Dennis) of Mendenhall, Miss. He is also survived by two grandsons, Steven Wade Ammann and Seth Alan Ammann of Mendenhall, Miss. who brought him tremendous joy and pride. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Solomon, 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN 37617. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Ronald H. Simmons.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.