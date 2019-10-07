Lenna Ruth Simmons, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. Along with her parents, Herbert F. and Ora Mae Mitchell Carroll, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Anderson Simmons; siblings, Mildred Edwards, twin sister, Glenna Odum, who is pictured with her in the photo, Barbara Ann Ray, Wanda Pechacek, Dexter Carroll, Charles V. Carroll and Bennie Carroll. She is survived by her daughter, Jenger Dixon and husband, Ted, of Bristol, Tenn.; step-grandchildren, Allen Dixon (Donna) and Mark Dixon (Tracey); four step great-grandchildren; special friend, Marianne Gibson; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bernard Grunstra and staff, Dr. Chris Morris, Dr. Vincent Tiller for the loving care they gave to Lenna and to her hairdresser, Joyce Kaylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crocket Street, Bristol, VA 24201 or St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Simmons.