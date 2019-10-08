Lenna Ruth Simmons, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bernard Grunstra and staff, Dr. Chris Morris, Dr. Vincent Tiller for the loving care they gave to Lenna and to her hairdresser, Joyce Kaylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crocket Street, Bristol, VA 24201, or St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Simmons.