March 1, 1958- May 24, 2020 Joyce Ann Silcox, 62, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her beach house in Largo, Fla. Joyce attended Woodland Hills Christian Church and Highlands Fellowship. She was a graduate of Grundy Senior High School and Clinch Valley Community College, where she obtained her registered nursing degree. She was employeed as a loving and compassionate nurse for 20 plus years before retiring in 2015. Joyce loved traveling, spending time at the beach with her husband, and spending time with her grandkids and friends. She loved the Lord and attending church with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Fannie Large; and in-laws, Eddie and Gaynell Silcox. Joyce is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Jimmy Silcox; son, Eric Silcox and wife, Lindsey of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Kristen Presley and husband, Charles of Abingdon, Va.; four very special grandchildren that she cherished, Brooklyn, Eli, Colton and Aleigha; special fur baby, Bentley, who she loved to pieces. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles Large and wife, Cindy of Ocala, Fla., Ken Large and wife, June of Albertson, N.C., Bob Large and wife, Pat of Abingdon, Va., Brenda Vanover and husband, Charlie of Bellview, Fla., Linda Austin and husband, Jeff of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation and services will be held at Highlands Fellowship, 22417 Watauga Rd., Abingdon. Social distancing and face mask requirements will be observed. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. with entombment to follow at Forest Hill Memory Gardens Colonial Chapel Mausoluem in Abingdon. Officiants are Paul Viers, Allen Jessee and Nick Viers. Pallbears are Bill Anderson, Nick Viers, Marcus French, Allen Buchanan, Donnie Cole, and Carson Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be her very special grandsons, Eli Silcox and Colton Presley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) in Joyce's memory. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Joyce Silcox and her family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

