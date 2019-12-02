CHILHOWIE, Va. Mildred Lorraine Brewer Shuler, age 85, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Mildred was born in Chilhowie, Va., on April 19, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ballard and Eva Maude Brewer; brother, Edward Brewer; and two sisters, Virginia Groseclose and Evelyne Groseclose. Previous to retirement, Mildred worked for seventeen years at American Furniture in Chilhowie. She was a faithful and dedicated member at Mountain View UMC in Chilhowie. She enjoyed going on outings with her nephews and going on camping trips in her earlier years. She is survived by her nephews, James Groseclose and Donald Groseclose, both of Chilhowie, and Micheal Groseclose and wife, Anita and great nephew, Zach Groseclose, all of Huntersville, N.C.; several cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie, with the Rev. John Graham officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving Mrs. Shuler's family.