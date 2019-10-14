Donald Gene Shryock, 71, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home, in Bristol. He was born in Lexington, Ky., on January 5, 1948, son of the late John Buford and Pearle Hunnicutt Shryock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister. Donald was a resident of Bristol for several years. He served in the Untied States Army and was a Green Beret as a member of the U.S. Special Forces. He was a loving and a devoted son, husband, and father. He was a Tooling Engineer with Tennessee Investment Casting Company for over 25 years. He was a member of the NRA. He attended New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. He loved riding bikes, traveling, camping, hunting and fishing. He loved being in the great outdoors. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Natasha Akulenko; two sons, Michael Karl Shryock and wife, Lisa, of Dallas, Ga., and Joshua David Shryock of Little Rock, Ark; two sisters, Judy LaFleur and Patty Agee; and three nieces and one nephew. The family would like to express a special thank you to Judy Tindell and Jim Shipley for all the care and friendship shown to Donald through the years. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with Bro. Sam Haynes officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard and Chapter #40 of the D.A.V., Bristol, Va. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's, Paralyzed Veterans of America or New Grace Baptist Church. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Shryock and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276)669-6141.

