Donald Gene Shryock, 71, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in Bristol. He was born in Lexington, Ky., on January 5, 1948, son of the late John Buford and Pearle Hunnicutt Shryock. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with Bro. Sam Haynes officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard and Chapter #40 of the D.A.V., Bristol, Va. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's, Paralyzed Veterans of America or New Grace Baptist Church. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Shryock and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

