Vann Edward Shortt Sr., age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force as a CM/SGT and he worked for Lawson Products, Delta Trucks, and City of Bristol, Tenn. He loved to hunt, fish, and travel the world with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelburn Monroe and Callie Kestner Shortt; three brothers, Elwood, Cecil, and H.B. Shortt; sister, Ruth Reedy. Survivors include his wife, Marie Shortt; daughter, Tina Tunnell and husband, Joe; son, Vann E. Shortt Jr. and wife, Lisa; four grandchildren, Dustin and Amber Tunnell, Nicholas and Trevor Shortt; and several great-grandchildren. A Military graveside service will be conducted at 1:45 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with rites conducted by the Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Shortt family.
