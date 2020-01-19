Stephen "Bucky" Elwood Shipplett Jr., age 41, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on January 6, 1979, in Bristol, Tenn. Bucky was of the Baptist faith and the family wishes to recognize his friend, Brother Dewey Williams, who led Bucky to the Lord. He was a 1997 graduate of Tennessee High School. Bucky was a well-known Bristolian and had a host of friends. Left behind to cherish his memory are father, Stephen Shipplett Sr.; mother, Pamela Taylor; and "Mom" Jennie Shipplett; children, Katlyn Shipplett, Logan Shipplett and Abby Shipplett; granddaughters, Quin Shipplett and Murphy Kate Shipplett; sister, Rebekah Shipplett; niece, Kayla Shipplett; nephew, Joshua Rutledge; nephew, Ethan "Big E" Worley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Rhudy's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department, 2363 Hickory Tree Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618, where Bucky had served as a member. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Bucky's family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH and event password is UMHAEM
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Update: Woman arrested in connection with fatal Glade Spring fire
-
Major changes planned for former Studio Brew in downtown Bristol
-
Allegiant announces new routes at Knoxville, Asheville airports
-
Virginia county school board declines to ban Confederate flag in dress code
-
City assessing financial impact of Cabela's closing
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.