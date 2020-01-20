Stephen "Bucky" Elwood Shipplett Jr., age 41, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Rhudy's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department, 2363 Hickory Tree Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618; where Bucky had served as a member. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Bucky's family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH and event password is UMHAEM
