Landon Wolford Shipley, 48, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born on October 5, 1971, in Bristol, Tenn., the son of the late Adam Landon and Jane Ellen Wolford Shipley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his special cousin, Lucinda Vance. Landon knew nothing but love. He always had a huge smile and a handshake for everyone. He is survived by his aunt, Mary Jacqueline Vance; and his special cousin, Mike Perry. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Webb, Tim Buchanan, Mike Perry and Bill Jett. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages or making phone calls. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and nurses at Elmcroft Senior Living and Christian Care Center of Bristol for their care. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Landon and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
