"Joe Shipley was a good man," says Linda Sue Arrants Shipley, his wife of 41 years. Those who knew Joe would surely agree. Carl Donald Shipley of Blountville, known as "Doc" by some, and "Uncle Joe" by his beloved nieces and nephews, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. He died at home. Mr. Shipley, 74, was a retired long-time employee of Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport. He was a Purple Heart recipient, serving in the Army's 1st Airborne Division during the late 1960s. Originally from Kingsport, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clay V. and Teba Light Shipley; a brother, Charlie Thomas "Tom" Shipley; and an infant brother, Clay Monroe Shipley. Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; two sisters, Betty Wanda Shipley and Beatrice Kay Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. "Joe was a selfless, kind and gentle man," said a niece. "My heart just aches; most of my fondest childhood memories are with Uncle Joe and my amazing Aunt Linda." One of Joe's nephews added, "I have memories that will last a lifetime, from VHS karate movies, sausage and "mater" biscuits and "build your own sundae" in Myrtle Beach, to all of the times that we got to spend with you as children....Until we meet again." The family hopes that for Joe, the coconuts are more enjoyable in Heaven. Joe and Linda loved their trips to the beach, and playing cards with friends. Joe also enjoyed word puzzles, and listening to country and Christian music. He served as a Deacon at West Hills Christian Church, where he and Linda have been longtime members. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home, 630 Locust St., Bristol, Tenn.. The Rev. Gary Knapp will officiate at the memorial service at 11 a.m. The burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn., with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a Veterans organization as a thank you to ALL who have served. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
