Shingler, Mary Jane

ABINGDON, Va. Mary Jane Nagoda Swanson Shingler passed on to God on Friday, November 29, 2019. Services will be held at Frost Funeral Home, Abingdon, Va. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Frost Funeral Home. Services will be officiated by Minister, Bill Haywood of Abingdon Church of Christ. After cremation, her ashes will be interred in a family cemetery on Middle Mountain in Monroe County, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Abingdon Church of Christ, P.O. Box 604, Abingdon, VA 24212 is welcomed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Shingler.
