Shingler, Mary Jane

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT... .A STORM SYSTEM WILL PRODUCE WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION ACROSS THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL BE COLD ENOUGH TO PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, ESPECIALLY IN PLACES ABOVE 3000 FEET. LOCATIONS ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU AT OR BELOW 3000 FEET WILL SEE LESS SNOWFALL, HOWEVER STILL MEASURABLE AMOUNTS. IN ADDITION TO SNOW, WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN BREEZY IN THE MOUNTAINS WHICH WILL LEAD TO HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&