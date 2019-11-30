ABINGDON, Va. Mary Jane Nagoda Swanson Shingler passed on to God on November 29, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1930, in Export, Pa. to parents who were immigrants from Yugoslavia. She was delivered at home by a midwife and was an unexpected twin. In her younger years, she was offered an exciting opportunity to play professional women's basketball in Pittsburgh. She instead chose to pursue a more long-range career in nursing. She graduated from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1951. She worked in several different areas of nursing afterward. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Nagoda. Mary Jane had two siblings, Rose Balest and twin brother, Edward Nagoda who also have been deceased for several years. She was predeceased by her first husband, Gerald R. Swanson and second husband, Raymond V. Shingler. She is survived by her three children, Gerald "Jerry" (Deb) Swanson Jr. of Ghent, WV, Cathy "Cat" (Jack) McClanahan of Big Stone Gap, Va., and Stuart (Leslie) Swanson of Roanoke, Va. Mary Jane had four grandchildren, Todd (Pamela) Swanson, Kelly (Joshua) Linville, Meredith (Matthew) Rouse and Sam McClanahan. She also had two step grandchildren, Jennifer Ceravone and Chris DellaMea, and eight great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank and recognize Connie Willis and husband Greg. Connie has been a special friend and caregiver for the past four years. Connie's kindness, gracious loving care and dedication made Mary Jane's final years happy and blessed. A word of appreciation goes out to those who have helped Mary Jane through this difficult time to include Janie and Earl Workman, Connie and Jay Kinder, Molly Hortenstine, Deanna Reynolds, Julia Bragg, Becky Stapleton, Evelyn Nunez, Marilyn and Dean Tate, JoAnn and Bob Spratt and her fellow Christians at Abingdon Church of Christ. Many, many thanks to all the special nurses, housekeeping, dietary and administrative staff at Abingdon Health and Rehab. Center for their patient and generous care. A very special thanks to all the CNAs who give so much of themselves to care for their patients. Services will be held at Frost Funeral Home, Abingdon, Va., on Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 pm. Services will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Frost Funeral Home. Services will be officiated by Minister, Bill Haywood of Abingdon Church of Christ. After cremation, her ashes will be interred in a family cemetery on Middle Mountain in Monroe County, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Abingdon Church of Christ, P.O. Box 604, Abingdon, VA 24212 is welcomed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Shingler.