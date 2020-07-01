Sherrill, Charles "Chuck" Phillip

ABINGDON, Va. Charles "Chuck" Phillip Sherrill, age 69, of Abingdon, Va. and formerly of Central Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He retired as a trucker after 45 years of service. Chuck was an avid bowler and golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Chuck is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jean Fern Sherrill; son, James Robert Sherrill of Bloomington, Ill.; two step-sons, Brian Henderson and wife, Eileen Harner, of Nashville, Tenn. and David Henderson of the home; and six grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Charles Phillip "Chuck" Sherrill is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 2
Memorial Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
