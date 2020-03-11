Ray Richard Sherfey, 84, returned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God comforted him at his passing. Ray was born to the late John Henry and Josie Sherfey on April 17, 1935. Ray joined the United States Army and also served in the Korean War between 1953 and 1955. Following his military career, Ray owned and operated Ray's Hair Styling since 1968. He had a passion for cutting hair and loved his clients dearly. Ray was a devoted Christian who attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. Ray was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend and soulmate, Kathern Lane Sherfey, on August 6, 1955. Ray and Kathern raised five children together and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospel. Ray is survived by his wife, Kathern; his children, Angie Price and husband, Brian, Pamela Denton and husband, Lonnie, Greta Seagroves and husband, Ronnie, Richard Sherfey, Tonya Rutter and husband, Donny; brother, the Rev. Charles Sherfey; sister, Jo Lindamood Hickok; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Ferguson and the Rev. Charles Sherfey officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Akard Funeral Home. The interment will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Barker's Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jeremy and Justin Taylor, Elijah, Bradley, Joshua and Bryson Denton, Ryan and Devin Rutter. Honorary Pallbearer will be the Rev. Bob Steele. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1384 Walnut Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618 in remembrance of Ray Sherfey. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Sherfey family.
