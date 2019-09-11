Mildred Edith Glover Shepherd, age 94, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019, at NHC of Bristol. She was born on April 21, 1925, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter, John D. and Elsie May Glover. Mildred was a charter member of Fairmount Presbyterian Church and was active in the Presbyterian Women's Ministry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Shepherd; two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Washam and husband, Charles; son, Mark Shepherd and wife, Daniella; grandchildren, Amy Doss and husband, John, and Jon Oliver and wife, Crystal; great-grandchildren, Alicia Doss and Andrea Doss; and great great-granddaughter, Brynleigh Doss. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Scott Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments