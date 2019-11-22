James "Big Guy" Eric Shepherd, age 55, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Eric and Janene were married for 34 years and have two beautiful daughters that were his life, pride and joy. He was so very proud of the women they are. Eric was a skilled pressman at Bryant Label Company for 28 years and had worked as a pressman at other area print shops for over 35 years. He was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Paul J. and Berchie E. Shepherd; sister, Robin Delp; mother-in-law, Shirley Leonard; two brothers-in-law, Larry Carrier and Billy Ray Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Janene; two beautiful daughters, Arica Shepherd and Sara Tibbs; special son-in-law, C.T.; five sisters and spouses, Susie and Herbert Montgomery, Sharon Carrier, Mary and David Abston, Lori and Steve Hill, Angela and Frank Peters; sisters-in-law, Shirlene and David Miller, Donna and Scott Morrell; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, friends and coworkers who he loved and adored; and special nephew and best friend, Scott Abston. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.