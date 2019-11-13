Shepherd, Ester Alice Hall

COEBURN, Va. Ester Alice Hall Shepherd, 84, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. She was born in Norton, Virginia, daughter of the late Ira Mitchell and Panna Ruth Casteel Blevins. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Ray Hall; her second husband, William Shepherd; four brothers, Lonnie, Alan, Palmer, and Rader Blevins; and one sister, Beulah Hamm. She was a member of the Holbrook Chapel Church on Bull Run. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Reedy and husband, Regan, of Christiansburg, Va., and Teresa Blevins and husband, Wayne, of Coeburn, Va.; two sons, Charles Hall and wife, Robin, of St. Paul, Va., and James Hall and wife, Scarlet, of Coeburn, Va.; two sisters, Shirley Hamilton of Abingdon, Va., and Judy Berry and husband, Jim, of Bristol, Tenn.; two brothers, David Blevins and wife, Helen, of Kentucky, and Bill Blevins and wife, Cheryl, of Coeburn, Va.; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Ester Alice Hall Shepherd will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Va., with the Rev. Mitch Elliott officiating. A committal service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jason Blevins, Andrew Blevins, Chad Blevins, Steven Hall, Matt Cox, and Dave Underwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Isaacs, Courtney Sutherland, and Ben Blevins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holbrook Chapel Church on Bull Run, P.O. Box 1683, Coeburn, VA 24230. Online condolences may be sent to the Shepherd family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

