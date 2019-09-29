Mr. James Henry Shepard, age 84, of Rowe, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Born February 19, 1935 in Drill, Virginia, he was a son of the late Alex McKinley and Lola Mae Baldwin Sheppard. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a retired coal miner, having been employed at Island Creek Beatrice mines and a member of the UMWA. He enjoyed gardening and walking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carlos Sheppard, Ralph Sheppard, and Bill Sheppard. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Geneva Shortridge Sheppard; one daughter, Veronica Gilmer and husband, Kelly of Lebanon; one granddaughter, Katie Gilmer of Lebanon; three brothers, Needem Sheppard, Otis Sheppard, and Earnest Sheppard; one sister, Mildred Honaker; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Ballad Health Island Road Infusion Center, the Radiation Department at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Commonwealth Assisted Living, and Home Nursing Company of Lebanon. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia with the Rev. Wayne Baldwin officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to assemble at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in his honor to local area infusion centers or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
